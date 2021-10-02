Mizuho Begins Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

