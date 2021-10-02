The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

