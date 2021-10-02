Head to Head Survey: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) & FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRAX and FBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 9.13 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.38 FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SRAX and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX currently has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.15%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than FBC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SRAX beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

