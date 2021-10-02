Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.
URBN opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 98.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
