Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

URBN opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 98.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

