International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in International Money Express by 21.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.84 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

