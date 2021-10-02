FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of FLEX LNG worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLNG opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

