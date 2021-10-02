Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 45.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 138,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 28.2% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 118.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.41. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

