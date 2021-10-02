REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in REV Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in REV Group by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

REVG stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

