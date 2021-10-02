Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Century Casinos worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 67.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

