Rhumbline Advisers Sells 31,906 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $4,546,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,682.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306,875 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

