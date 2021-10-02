Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of PCSB Financial worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth $194,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2,023.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth $363,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

