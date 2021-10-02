Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

