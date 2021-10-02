Rhumbline Advisers Invests $396,000 in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

