Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,917 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Akoustis Technologies worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,974,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $497.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $173,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.