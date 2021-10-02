Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

