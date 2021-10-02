Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

