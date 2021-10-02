Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $169,000 Stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDEV opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.