Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $326.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

