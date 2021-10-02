Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.