Head to Head Survey: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) vs. Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Myovant Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 0 0 2.00

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Myovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -48.07% Takeda Pharmaceutical 14.69% 13.00% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 33.89 -$255.13 million ($2.83) -7.71 Takeda Pharmaceutical $30.17 billion 1.72 $3.53 billion $1.98 8.28

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.