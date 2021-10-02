Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $120.39 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91.

