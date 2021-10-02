Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

