Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $361,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $8,296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 188.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $535,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOUT stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

