Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $22.87 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.