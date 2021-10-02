JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.