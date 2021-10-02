United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

