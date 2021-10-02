Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 303.6%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Viper Networks
