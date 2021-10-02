Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 303.6%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

