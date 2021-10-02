Head to Head Review: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 20.52 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -14.14 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkeley Lights and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 338.45%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.94%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

