Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $204.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.50 million. Criteo posted sales of $185.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $904.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $973.14 million, with estimates ranging from $928.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $46.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 366.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $29,444,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

