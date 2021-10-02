Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

