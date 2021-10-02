Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.