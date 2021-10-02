H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

H2O Innovation stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.51.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

