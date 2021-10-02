Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

