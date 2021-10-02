Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $43.88 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

