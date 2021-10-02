Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

FMAY stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.