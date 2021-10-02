Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $426,000 Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRK stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.