Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $15,505,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 579,839 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

