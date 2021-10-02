Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $4,002,251.65 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

