Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPOF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,253,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.14 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

