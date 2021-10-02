Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

