Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in The York Water by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YORW opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.23. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

