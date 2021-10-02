Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,631 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

