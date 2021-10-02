Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to “Buy”

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $8,962,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

