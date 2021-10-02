Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to “Buy”

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of STSA opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

