StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 240.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

