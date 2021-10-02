John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.05. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

JBT stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

