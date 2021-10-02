The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,903,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

