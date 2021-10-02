Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

