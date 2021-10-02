Analyzing Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Biostage alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biostage and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bioventus has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Bioventus $321.16 million 2.54 $16.41 million $7.56 1.90

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats Biostage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.