Critical Survey: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.63 -$10.23 million $0.78 17.05 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RPT Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPT Realty beats HG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

